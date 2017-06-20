Nifty to open flat: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' technical report:

The benchmark index Nifty on 19 Jun opened at 9626 and made a high of 9673, after making a low of 9615. Nifty closed at 9657 levels, up by 69 points from its previous day close.

Hotel stocks during Monday’s trade were gaining ground as the GST Council on Sunday has fixed the tax rate for hotel rooms costing between Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500 at 18 percent. While the cost of eat-out restaurants was fixed at 18 percent, down from the 28 percent decided earlier.

Bank Nifty touched its all time high of 23807 level. The index opened at 23571 and closed at 23742.

The smallcap index traded flat throughout the day. The index opened at 7484 and closed at 7427 after making a high of 7490.

Nifty to open flat at 9675 against yesterday’s close of 9675 as per SGX Nifty.

