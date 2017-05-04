App
May 04, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 04, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to at 9324, dip of 12 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down by 12 points at 9324 against yesterdays close of 9336.60 as per SGX, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to remain range bound with positive bias

Indian Market Outlook: On May 3, the Indian Market Benchamark Index Nifty traded in a very narrow range of 48 points through out the day. Nifty opened at 9345, made a high of 9346 and closed at 9312 after making a low of 9298.

Bharti Infratel was up by 2.48 percent, Coal India by 1.82 percent, HCL Tech by 1.59 percent, TCS by 2.07 percent were among the top movers in the Index. Aurobindo Pharma was down by 2.04 percent, Hindalco by 1.60 percent, Lupin by 2.98 percent, Tata Motors by 1.03 percent were among the losers in the Index.

Yesterday Bank Nifty, opened at 22446, 105 points high from its previous day close of 22341. The Index made a low of 22240 and closed at 22307. PSU Banks were among the major movers last day. PNB was up by 2.46  percent and Bank of India by 3.03 percent.

The Small Cap Index last day made an all time high of 7539 and closed at 7533.

Nifty to open gap down by 12 points at 9324 against yesterdays close of 9336.60 as per SGX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

