Apr 19, 2017 08:02 AM IST

Nifty may slip to 9050-9000: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9050-9000 and the resistance is at 9200-9225, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Nifty may slip to 9050-9000: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9105): We said ‘technically now I would view a move above 9160 as a first sign of strength, the Nifty crossed our 9160 mark but stopped shy of 9225 and caved in as well. Technically now 9050 and even 9000 is not ruled out.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9050-9000 and the resistance is at 9200-9225.

