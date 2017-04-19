Nifty may slip to 9050-9000: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9050-9000 and the resistance is at 9200-9225, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9105): We said ‘technically now I would view a move above 9160 as a first sign of strength, the Nifty crossed our 9160 mark but stopped shy of 9225 and caved in as well. Technically now 9050 and even 9000 is not ruled out.