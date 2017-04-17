Nifty may slide to around 9050: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9050 and the resistance is at 9225-9274, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9151): We said ‘technically now 9154 is a strong support’. The Nifty opened in the green and traded lower to close right on our support. Technically now 9225 is stiff resistance and a good chance that we could see a slide to around 9050 zones.