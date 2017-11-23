App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may open on positive note, gain 16 points: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 16 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has remained flat at 0.97 compared to previous trading day. PE of 10300 and CE of 10400 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 16 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

