Nifty may open on flat note on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty witnessed a round of profit booking and fell nearly 75 points for the day. With all sectors feeling the heat, the index ended near 9300. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 35 points. India VIX rose 5.8 percent, ending at 12.

FIIs sold Rs 364 crore while DIIs bought Rs 298 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 1089 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1800 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 471 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 49 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9400 strike with 55 lakh shares. The 9300 and 9400 Call strikes saw additions of 4.9 and 9.7 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9300 and 9200 Put strikes saw reductions of 8.3 and 4.0 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The index witnessed a sharp fall last Friday. However, the level of 22500 acted as a strong support for the day. Towards the end, the index ended well above 22650 with stock specific activity in a few heavyweights. We feel the index has a strong support near 22500. It is advisable to buy on dips until the index does not end below these levels.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9350-9360 for targets of 9300-9280, stop loss: 9380.

Nifty Bank Future: The index witnessed a sharp fall last Friday. However, the level of 22500 acted as a strong support for the day. Towards the end, the index ended well above 22650 with stock specific activity in a few heavyweights. We feel the index has a strong support near 22500. It is advisable to buy on dips until the index does not end below these levels. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22500-22550, targets: 22650-22750, stop loss: 22430.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.