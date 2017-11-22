App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may open higher, gain 34 points: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 34 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 0.97 from 0.91. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 10300 and decrease in CE of 10300. PE of 10300 and CE of 10400 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 34 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.