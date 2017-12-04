App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 04, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may open gap up by 13 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 13 points against Friday's close of 10144 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10157, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The major players of the market FII & PRO have sold 113533 contracts on 1 Dec and they have rollover position of (-)248669 contracts from last expiry. Because of such huge sell position, Nifty has corrected 300 points from

a high of 10410 and made a low of 10109.

Nifty has support of 10094, breaching this level may take down the Index to 9955 which is its 8 weeks low as the major players in the market are short in Index option ope interest data.

Realty Sector is performing well from last 3 weeks. In the current week, Sobha and Koltepatil were up by 11.34 percent and 8.25 percent respectively.
Last week, the GDP data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Thursday showed that gross domestic product (GDP) of India grew 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2017-18, its fastest pace in three

quarters.

Senate Republicans on Saturday have passed the most sweeping revamp of the US tax code, a significant step that moves Donald Trump closer to achieving the first major legislative victory of his presidency.

For the first time since 1986, both the House and the Senate have passed a major revamp of US tax code.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 13 points against Friday's close of 10144 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10157.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

