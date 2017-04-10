Nifty may move to 9414, says Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9200 and the resistance is at 9414, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9262): We said ?technically once again the trend is still intact up as long as 9200 holds?. The Nifty opened with bear gap and traded in the red taking care to take support near our support of 9200 to close flat for the day.

Technically the trend is still intact up as long as 9200 holds and upside to 9414 is still possible.