Nifty may face resistance at 9700-9724; DLF, HUL bullish play: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9520 and the resistance is at 9700-9724, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

The Nifty 50 closed above its crucial support level of 9,600 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The index witnessed selling pressure throughout the day but bulls managed to bring the index to its opening levels which made a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on charts.

A classic 'Hammer' is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading day but manages to recoup losses and closes either above or near its opening level. It has no or a tiny upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow.

The index closed above its crucial support level of 13-DEMA placed at 9,607. The way index managed to defend crucial support of 9,600 implies bulls have an upper hand. But, the momentum will only strengthen when the index closes above 9,650-9,700.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba said, "The Nifty opened in the green traded volatile and breached our mark of 9591 to take support at our support of 9580 to close in the green.

Technically I would still maintain that there is selling pressure in the upper regions and a slide to 9520 is a possibility, stiff resistance is at 9700.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9520 and the resistance is at 9700-9724.

Bank Nifty has support at 23250 and resistance at 23600.

Today's bullish plays:

DLF | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 195, stoploss: Rs 186

HUL | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1105, stoploss: Rs 1135

Today's bearish plays:

Mahindra and Mahindra | Rating: Sell | Target Rs 1380, stoploss Rs 1420