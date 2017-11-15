Nifty likely to shed 10 points at opening bell: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 10.5 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.05 from 1.07. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 10000 and increase in CE of 10300. PE of 10300 and CE of 10400 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
