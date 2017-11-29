Nifty likely to open gap up by 20 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

FIIs and Pro yesterday sold 91345 contracts which is more than twice of its daily average of 43000 contracts. In the current expiry they have sold 307635 contracts.

The Nifty opened at 10388 on Tuesday and made a low of 10355. It closed at 10370 after making a high of 10410. The Index is facing strong resistance at 10400 levels from last three days. If Nifty breaks 10340 today, then further downslide may be seen in the market.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 20 points against yesterday's close of 10377, as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10390.

