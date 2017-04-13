Nifty has strong support at 9154: Prakash Gaba

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9203): We said ‘technically now 9170 is a strong support and there is a good chance that all time high of 9274 could be challenged’. The Nifty opened in the green but traded sideways and has closed mildly in the red, taking care to stay above support of 9170, technically now 9154 is a strong support.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9170-9154 and the resistance is at 9274-9414.