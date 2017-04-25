App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty has resistance at 9225-9274: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9150 and the resistance is at 9225-9274, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Nifty has resistance at 9225-9274: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9218): We said ‘technically 9075 is crucial support to work and if it breaks then a slide to around 9000 is a possibility, resistance 9185-9225 zones’. The Nifty opened with a bull gap and climbed up higher to stop at our resistance of 9225 like a dot and closed in the green.

Technically now 9150 is a crucial support and the all-time high of 9274 is under threat.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9150 and the resistance is at 9225-9274.

