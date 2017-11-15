App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open gap down by 19 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 19 points against Friday's close of 10348 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10327, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Emerging markets currencies and indices are weakening, market may fall further

MSCI emerging market Index which is a benchmark Index for emerging markets performance comprises of 24 indices, the Index is trading at 1127, giving a correction of 12 points from its recent high of 1139.

In emerging market currencies, Brazilian real, South African Rand, Russian rubble and Turkish lira have weakened against dollar by giving breakout of its two months high. If emerging market indices and currencies continue to fall further, we might see Nifty coming to the level of 10124.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

