Nifty Future to open down 57 points at 9206: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty to remain volatile ahead of Donald Trump & China President meeting

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday RBI announced its first bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18 where Monetary Policy Committee kept key interest rate(Repo Rate) unchanged at 6.25 percent. However the committee hiked Reverse Repo rate (the rate at which RBI borrow money from banks) by 25 basis points to 6 percent from 5.75 percent and cut the marginal standing facility rate is by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent from 6.75 percent.

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty opened gap down by 20 points at 9245, the index made high of 9268 after the announcement of RBI rate decision. Nifty made a low of 9219 and closed at 9262.

Bank Nifty gave a lackluster movement on its 1st weekly April Expiry anf traded in a range of 175 points from 21674 to 21489. Bank Nifty closed 21623 after making a high of 21674.

The Small Cap Index also made an all time high of 7172 and closed at 7123.

Nifty Future is opening at 9206.50 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 57 points below its previous close of 9263.90.

