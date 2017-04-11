Nifty Future to open down 55 points at 9227: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to take cues from RBI Monetory Policy, to be announced today

Indian Market Outlook: The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 9274 on Wednesday and closed at 9265. The shares showed modest gains on the last trading session ahead of the Reserve Bank of India?s monetary policy. The top movers in the Nifty Index were Reliance, Larsen, Maruti, Hindalco and Tata Steel.

Bank Nifty also remained strong on Wednesday?s trading session. The Index opened at 21602, made an all time high of 21699 and closed at 21653. Among the banking stocks, Axis Bank was up by 1.54 percent, Bank of India by 2.58 percent, Yes Bank by 1.86 percent, Kotak Bank by 1.59 percent and SBI by 1.43 percent.

The Small Cap Index also made an all time high of 7168 and closed at 7163 on Wednesday.

Nifty Future is opening at 9227 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 55 points below its previous close of 9282.60.

