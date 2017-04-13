Nifty Future to open at 9199: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market may remain under pressure ahead of Infosys Q4 results

Indian Market Outlook: IT major Infosys will announce its Q4 results today (Expected time is 9:00 AM) where profitability is expected to decline by 3.7 as per CNBC poll. Major focus would be on future guidance by the company, as the company may take aggressive decisions on uncertainty about US tax/Visa regulations and Brexit issues.

Yesterday, Nifty opened at 9242 made high of 9246 and closed at 9203 after making low of 9162. The index took support of it’s 6-day low of 9173. Government released industrial production (IIP) data for the month of Feb at -1.20 percent where expectation was 1.3 percent and January IIP numbers were at 2.7 percent. Consumer price index (CPI) for the month of march released at 3.81 percent where expectation was at 3.98 percent and February CPI was at 3.65 percent.

Adani Power fell more than 8 percent on NSE for the second consecutive day on reports that the Supreme Court has disallowed compensatory tariff to both the companies.

Bank Nifty made new record high of 21787, the index opened at 21735 and closed at 21667, after making a low of 21552. PSU banks remained in focus after government announced formation of panel to be headed by the Cabinet Secretary to review NPA (non-performing asset) resolution rules. The NPA panel will frame guidelines for one-time settlement of banks' bad loans. However final policy will be announced by next month in May according to finance ministry official.

Small Cap index made a new record high of 7196 and closed 7118 after making low of 7034.

Nifty Future is opening at 9199 as per SGX Nifty at 8:10 am IST, 27 points below its previous close of 9226.

