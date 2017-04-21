App
Apr 21, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open at 9176.50, gain of 13 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 9176.50 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 13 points above its previous close of 9163, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to take cue from HDFC Bank result to be announced today

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark Index Nifty closed in positive territory after 5 days of continuous negative close. Yesterday, the Index opened at 9108, made a low of 9103 and closed at 9136, after making a high of 9144.

Bank Nifty took support of its 2 week low of 21396 and today made low of exactly 21396 and closed at 21491 after making a high of 21559. HDFC Bank will announce its Q4 result today at around 12:30 to 1:00 PM.

Small cap Index made a record high of 7322 and closed at 7319, the Index made low of 7222.

Nifty Future is opening at 9176.50 as per SGX Nifty at 8:00 am IST, 13 points above its previous close of 9163.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

