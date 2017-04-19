App
Apr 19, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open at 9118, support at 9020: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 9118 as per SGX Nifty at 8:10 am IST, 2 points above its previous close of 9116.20, according to Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to remain under pressure, immediate support is at 9020

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark Index Nifty on Tuesday opened at 9163 and made a high of 9218 and slipped by 123 points from its high. The Index closed at 9105 after making a low of 9095. The next immediate support for the Index is at 9020 which is its five week low.

Indian meteorological department released its long period average first stage data in which the department has predicted normal monsoon in southwest.

TCS announced its Q4 result registering a profit of Rs.6608 crore. The company was not able to beat the analyst expectation on revenue and margins. The profit fell by 2.5 percent, revenue declined by 0.3 percent . However in dollar terms revenue increased by 1.5 percent.

Bank Nifty opened at 21706 and made a lifetime high of 21947 and shed more than 300 points from its high. Bank nifty made a low of 21634 and close near its day low at 21672.

Small cap opened at 7197and made a lifetime high of 7297 and shed 184 points from its high. Small cap made a low of 7113 and at 7123.

Nifty Future is opening at 9118 as per SGX Nifty at 8:10 am IST, 2 points above its previous close of 9116.20.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

