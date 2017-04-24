Nifty Future is opening at 9134, gain of 4 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to remain bullish, taking cues from strong global market

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark Index Nifty closed in positive territory after five days of continuous negative close. The Index opened at 9108 and made a low of 9103 and closed at 9136 after making a high of 9144.

Bank Nifty took support of its 2 week low of 21396 and today made low of exactly 21396 and closed at 21491 after making a high of 21559. Small cap made a record high of 7322 and closed at 7319, the Index made low of 7222.

Nifty Future is opening at 9134 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 4 points above its previous close of 9130.50.

