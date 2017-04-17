Apr 17, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty can shed 30 points at opening: Maximus Securities
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 30 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has remained flat at 1.01 compared to previous trading day. PE of 9200 and CE of 9200 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.