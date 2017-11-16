App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New India Assurance Company gains 3% on strong Q2 nos, approves 75% dividend

The company's board in the meeting held on November 15 has approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share (75 percent) of face value of Rs 5 each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of New India Assurance Company added 3 percent intraday Thursday on the back of strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18).

The company has registered 188 percent jump in its Q2FY18 net profit to Rs 748.27 crore against Rs 260.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

On November 13, the company has got listed on Indian exchanges at Rs 750, a discount of Rs 50 or 6.25 percent.

The company sought to raise Rs 9,600 crore, was oversubscribed around 1.19 times. The price band was Rs 770-800 per share.

At 09:40 hrs New India Assurance Company was quoting at Rs 689.15, up Rs 6.45, or 0.94 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

