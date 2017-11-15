App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 15, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nettle Infrastructure sells 8.30 crore shares of Bharti Infratel

Harris Insight Emerging Markets Fund (Vontobel) bought 1,47,43,940 shares of Bharti Infratel at Rs 399.98.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On November 14, 2017 Nettle Infrastructure Investment sold 3,95,66,667 shares of Bharti Infratel at Rs 401.17 on the NSE.

Also, it sold 1,38,66,666 shares at Rs 400.11 and sold 2,95,66,667 shares at Rs 400.

However, UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 1,70,00,000 shares at Rs 400 and Harris Insight Emerging Markets Fund (Vontobel) bought 1,47,43,940 shares at Rs 399.98.

On Tuesday, Bharti Infratel ended at Rs 396.95, down Rs 18.55, or 4.46 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 482.80 and 52-week low Rs 281.75 on 17 October, 2017 and 28 February, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.