Nettle Infrastructure sells 8.30 crore shares of Bharti Infratel

On November 14, 2017 Nettle Infrastructure Investment sold 3,95,66,667 shares of Bharti Infratel at Rs 401.17 on the NSE.

Also, it sold 1,38,66,666 shares at Rs 400.11 and sold 2,95,66,667 shares at Rs 400.

However, UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 1,70,00,000 shares at Rs 400 and Harris Insight Emerging Markets Fund (Vontobel) bought 1,47,43,940 shares at Rs 399.98.

On Tuesday, Bharti Infratel ended at Rs 396.95, down Rs 18.55, or 4.46 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 482.80 and 52-week low Rs 281.75 on 17 October, 2017 and 28 February, 2017, respectively.