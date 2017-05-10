Nelco, Ador Welding, La Opala RG down 2-5% on dismal Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Nelco, Ador Welding and La Opala RG slipped 2-5 percent intraday Wednesday on dismal Q4 numbers.

Nelco has posted 61.5 percent decline in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 1 crore, while its total income was up 6.6 percent at Rs 37 crore.

Ador Welding's Q4 net profit was down 11.6 percent at Rs 7.6 crore, while total income increased 5.1 percent at Rs 158.9 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was down 29.9 percent at Rs 10.1 crore and EBITDA margin was at 6.4 percent.

La Opala RG has registered 4.9 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 13.5 crore and total income rose 41.2 percent at Rs 76.1 crore.

Its EBITDA was up 1.5 percent at Rs 20.7 crore and EBITDA margin was at 27.2 percent.

The company's marketing, advertisement and sales promotion expense increased to Rs 11.3 crore from Rs 1.4 crore.

At 12:14 hrs La Opala RG was quoting at Rs 533.45, down 4.55 percent, Ador Welding was quoting at Rs 334.10, down 2.30 percent.

NELCO was quoting at Rs 86.35, down Rs 3.80, or 4.22 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil