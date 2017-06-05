App
Jun 05, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NDTV hits 52-week low, sinks 7% after CBI raids on co-founder Prannoy Roy's residence

Searches by CBI are being conducted today at four places including Delhi & Dehradun.

NDTV hits 52-week low, sinks 7% after CBI raids on co-founder Prannoy Roy's residence

Moneycontrol News

New Delhi Television (NDTV) share price hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 58.10, down nearly 7 percent intraday Monday after the CBI conducted raids at co-founder Pranay Roy's residence in Delhi.

Central Bureau of Investigation has confirmed raids going on at NDTV's co-founder Prannoy Roy's residence in Delhi, reports CNBC-TV18.

The CBI has registered a case against Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy and others for alleged loss to bank.

Searches are being conducted today at four places including Delhi & Dehradun.

NDTV, a listed media company, was founded in 1988 by Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika.

Meanwhile, the company, on June 1, decided to transfer its business programming from Profit to regular business and finance segments on NDTV 24x7.

"This will mean suspending the current trending hours programming on Profit while Prime will continue as a channel," the company said in its filing.

NDTV further said it did not rule out reviving a business channel when the circumstances are appropriate.

At 11:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 59.30, down Rs 3.00, or 4.82 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

