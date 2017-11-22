NCC touches 52-week high on contract win from NTPC

Shares of NCC touched 52-week high of Rs 114.80, gaining 6.5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as it has won a contract for mine development and operation of Talaipalli coal block.

The consortium formed between NCC and BGR Infra has been awarded a project relating to mine development and operation of Talaipalli coal block by NTPC India.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be formed between NCC and BGR Mining & Infra with a sharing ratio of 51:49 will execute the project.

The value of the project is estimated to be Rs 25071 crore to be executed over 25 years.

The annual revenue at related capacity is expected at Rs 1000 crore at current prices.

At 09:18 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 111.95, up Rs 4.20, or 3.90 percent and BGR Energy Systems was quoting at Rs 141.50, up Rs 8.25, or 6.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil