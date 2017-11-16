NCC rises 4%, Macquarie maintains outperform rating with target Rs 125

Shares of NCC rose nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday as global research firm Macquarie has maintained outperform rating with a target Rs 125 per share.

The house expect strong revenue growth in FY19, which will lead by strong execution.

In the quarter ended September 2017 the company’s net profit declined 60.8 percent at Rs 20 crore against Rs 51 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 33 percent at Rs 1,300 crore versus Rs 1,947.9 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 27 percent at Rs 124 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 80 bps at 9.6 percent.

At 09:56 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 103.15, up Rs 2.70, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil