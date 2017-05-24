NCC declines 8% on weak Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of construction company NCC declined 8 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of poor March quarter numbers.

The company has registered 26 percent fall in its Q4FY17 net profit at Rs 63.7 crore against profit of Rs 86.2 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company was down 13.5 percent at Rs 2,186.5 crore versus Rs 2,528.9 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) fell 22.6 percent at Rs 221.3 crore and EBITDA margin was down at 10.1 percent.

Its other income slipped 38.6 percent at Rs 47.1 crore against Rs 76.7 crore.

The company has recommended payment of equity dividend of 40 paise (20 percent) for FY2016-17.

At 11:17 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 84.95, down Rs 6, or 6.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil