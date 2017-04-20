App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC, GSFC, V-Guard, MRPL, Cholamandalam rally 3-7% on addition in F&O segment

Currently, there are over 189 securities and 11 indices available in the F&O segment for trade.

NBCC, GSFC, V-Guard, MRPL, Cholamandalam rally 3-7% on addition in F&O segment

Moneycontrol News

Share prices of NBCC, GSFC, V-Guard, MRPL and Cholamandalam among others rallied 3-7 percent intraday Thursday after leading bourses BSE as well as National Stock Exchange decided to introduce futures & options contracts in these scrips from next week.

"....based on the stock selection criteria as prescribed by SEBI and approval received from SEBI, the futures and options contracts on 16 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. April 28, 2017," the exchange said in its filing.

Balkrishna Industries, Mahanagar Gas, Berger Paints, Can Fin Homes, MCX, Nestle India, Godfrey Phillips, Bajaj Finserv, Balrampur Chini, Raymond and Fortis Healthcare are other firms which will be included in the derivative segment.

Currently, there are over 189 securities and 11 indices available in the F&O segment for trade.

Image1

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Berger paints #Buzzing Stocks #Can Fin Homes #GSFC #MCX #MRPL #NBCC #V-Guard

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.