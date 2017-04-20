NBCC, GSFC, V-Guard, MRPL, Cholamandalam rally 3-7% on addition in F&O segment

Moneycontrol News

Share prices of NBCC, GSFC, V-Guard, MRPL and Cholamandalam among others rallied 3-7 percent intraday Thursday after leading bourses BSE as well as National Stock Exchange decided to introduce futures & options contracts in these scrips from next week.

"....based on the stock selection criteria as prescribed by SEBI and approval received from SEBI, the futures and options contracts on 16 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. April 28, 2017," the exchange said in its filing.

Balkrishna Industries, Mahanagar Gas, Berger Paints, Can Fin Homes, MCX, Nestle India, Godfrey Phillips, Bajaj Finserv, Balrampur Chini, Raymond and Fortis Healthcare are other firms which will be included in the derivative segment.

Currently, there are over 189 securities and 11 indices available in the F&O segment for trade.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar