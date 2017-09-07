NBCC gains 3% on order win worth Rs 464 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of NBCC gained nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday on order win worth Rs 464 crore.

The company has signed an agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for planning, designing & construction of expansion of Sports Injury Centre, New Delhi amounting Rs 464 crore.

At 10:02 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 211.50, up Rs 3.35, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil