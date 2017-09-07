App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 07, 2017 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC gains 3% on order win worth Rs 464 crore

The company has signed an agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for planning, designing & construction of expansion of Sports Injury Centre, New Delhi amounting Rs 464 crore.

NBCC gains 3% on order win worth Rs 464 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of NBCC gained nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday on order win worth Rs 464 crore.

The company has signed an agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for planning, designing & construction of expansion of Sports Injury Centre, New Delhi amounting Rs 464 crore.

At 10:02 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 211.50, up Rs 3.35, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.