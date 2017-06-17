App
Jun 17, 2017 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MV SCIF Mauritius sells 32.32 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate

MV SCIF Mauritius sold 32,32,895 shares of Indiabulls Real Estate.

Realty

On June 16, 2017 MV SCIF Mauritius sold 32,32,895 shares of Indiabulls Real Estate at Rs 200.48 on the NSE.

On Friday, Indiabulls Real Estate ended at Rs 198.50, up Rs 0.85, or 0.43 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 207.75

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.37 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 538.11.

