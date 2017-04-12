Muthoot Capital Services up 17%, to consider bonus issue on April 18

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Muthoot Capital Services touched 52-week high of Rs 429, rises 17.6 percent intraday Wednesday as it is going to consider bonus issue.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on April 18 to consider an item regarding the issue of bonus shares to its members.

At 10:48 hrs Muthoot Capital Services was quoting at Rs 415.00, up Rs 50.20, or 13.76 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil