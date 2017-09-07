Music Broadcast up 4% on collaboration with Apple Music

App
Sep 07, 2017 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Music Broadcast gained 4.3 percent intraday Thursday as it has entered into collaboration with Apple Music.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast, has entered in to exclusive collaboration with Apple Music to offer curated playlists to Apple Music users.

"The exclusive tie-up will allow music lovers across the country to enjoy a world-class music experience through dynamic playlists curated by the FM authority in India," as per company release.

"Radio City will curate playlists that reflect six distinct themes, giving music fans an opportunity to enjoy music that resonates with their personal tastes," it added.

Abraham Thomas, CEO, Radio City 91.1 FM said, "Curating playlists on Apple’s platform will help us utilize these strengths to offer our listeners content that enhances their music experience."

At 13:45 hrs Music Broadcast was quoting at Rs 385.30, up Rs 6.75, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

