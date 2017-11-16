Mukand, Mold-Tek Technologies gains 5-7% on robust Q2 numbers

Shares of Mukand and Mold-Tek Technologies 5-7 percent intraday Thursday on strong Q2 numbers.

Mold-Tek Technologies has witnessed 200 percent jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 2.1 crore versus Rs 70 lakh in a year ago period.

Revenue has increased 38.3 percent at Rs 20.4 crore against Rs 14.8 crore.

Mukand has minimised its losses as it has posted Q2 net loss at Rs 18.5 crore against loss of Rs 20.2 crore.

Revenue jumped 24.1 percent to Rs 800.1 crore versus Rs 645 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 4.3 percent at Rs 58.7 crore and EBITDA margin was down 220 bps at 7.3 percent.

At 13:22 hrs Mold-Tek Technologies was quoting at Rs 57.30, up 5.14 percent and Mukand was quoting at Rs 90.70, up 1 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh patil