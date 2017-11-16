App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukand, Mold-Tek Technologies gains 5-7% on robust Q2 numbers

Mukand has minimised its losses as it has posted Q2 net loss at Rs 18.5 crore against loss of Rs 20.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Mukand and Mold-Tek Technologies 5-7 percent intraday Thursday on strong Q2 numbers.

Mold-Tek Technologies has witnessed 200 percent jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 2.1 crore versus Rs 70 lakh in a year ago period.

Revenue has increased 38.3 percent at Rs 20.4 crore against Rs 14.8 crore.

Mukand has minimised its losses as it has posted Q2 net loss at Rs 18.5 crore against loss of Rs 20.2 crore.

Revenue jumped 24.1 percent to Rs 800.1 crore versus Rs 645 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 4.3 percent at Rs 58.7 crore and EBITDA margin was down 220 bps at 7.3 percent.

At 13:22 hrs Mold-Tek Technologies was quoting at Rs 57.30, up 5.14 percent and Mukand was quoting at Rs 90.70, up 1 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.