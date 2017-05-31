MTNL’s shares fall over 3% after co posts dismal Q4 results

App
May 31, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The state-run telecom firm posted a net loss of Rs 634.8 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017. It posted net profit of Rs 188.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Moneycontrol News

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) fell over 3 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors turned wary post its Q4 results.

The state-run telecom firm posted a net loss of Rs 634.8 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017.

It had posted net profit of Rs 188.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined by about 3 per cent to Rs 963.12 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 992.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the year ended March, 2017, MTNL's net loss widened to Rs 2,963.05 crore from Rs 1,945.86 crore at the end of previous fiscal.

The stock lost over 18 percent in the past one month, while its three-day lost stood at 8 percent. At 12:08 hrs Mahanagar Telephone Nigam was quoting at Rs 20.75, down Rs 0.50, or 2.35 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 21.05 and an intraday low of Rs 20.55.

