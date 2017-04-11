App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 05, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MTNL gains 11% after it seeks DoT nod to sell land and pare debt

According to media reports, the state-owned telecom firm was looking to sell surplus land to reduce debt. The company says it has up to Rs 5,000 crore worth of real estate that can be monetised readily.



Moneycontrol News

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) surged over 11 percent intraday as investors cheered the buzz of its debt-paring plans.

According to media reports, the state-owned telecom firm was looking to sell surplus land to reduce debt. The company says it has up to Rs 5,000 crore worth of real estate that can be monetised readily.

The company responded to an exchange clarification and stated that it has requested approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the same.

?We have real estate available with us, which is not being effectively utilised. So, we have submitted a proposal that some of that real estate we would like to redevelop, or sell land and building... The proceeds can be utilised for debt reduction,? MTNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar had told PTI.

The stock gained nearly 15 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 7.8 percent. At 15:27 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 26.10, up Rs 1.65, or 6.75 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 27.15.

