MTNL awaits govt nod to sell unused properties in Delhi, Mumbai; stock up 16%

Moneycontrol News

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) shares rallied more than 16 percent intraday Thursday on likely realty monetisation.

State-run telecom operator MTNL told NewsRise that it is awaiting government approval for its proposal to sell unused properties in major metro cities New Delhi and Mumbai, reports CNBC-TV18.

It expects Rs 3,500-4,500 crore from the sale of properties in both cities.

The reduction in Rs 15,000 crore loan book is depending on realty monetisation, said MTNL which expects approval for sale of some properties soon.

The company, operating only in Delhi and Mumbai, has commercial land of approximately 2.5 million square feet and residential property of 4 million sq ft, apart from office spaces in the posh commercial hubs of South Bombay, and Karol Bagh and Chanakyapuri in Delhi, according to media reports.

The need to raise money arises as MTNL has been incurring losses for last five fiscal years. It posted a loss of Rs 2,936 crore on total income of Rs 3,654.69 crore for the year ended March 2017.

