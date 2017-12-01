MSCI Equity Index Fund sells 8.47 lakh shares of Apollo Hospitals

On November 30, 2017 MSCI Equity Index Fund B India sold 8,47,258 shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises at Rs 1,107.49 on the NSE.

However, Nordea 1 SICAV bought 9,74,272 shares at Rs 1,103.25.

On Thursday, Hospitals Enterprises ended at Rs 1,106.30, up Rs 0.20, or 0.02 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,358.00 and 52-week low Rs 957.15 on 09 June, 2017 and 14 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.53 percent below its 52-week high and 15.58 percent above its 52-week low.