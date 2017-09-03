Mount 10K in sight! Top 5 stocks which can give returns of up to 11% in short term

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 bounced back from the low of 9,783 to close above its crucial resistance level of 9,900 and 9,950 at 9,974 for the week ended September 1. The index rose 0.63 percent in the week.

The Nifty50 is now trading above its crucial short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, 13-DEMA, 20-DEMA, and 50-DEMA.

Even though the index rose above its crucial resistance levels, analysts are not too sure about the momentum. Consolidation is the more likely scenario for the index while there are plenty of opportunities in individual stocks.

“Markets are undergoing a typical phase during which traders struggle to find a clear direction in the index. At such times, they tend to find alternatives in individual stocks as the picture can be much clearer than the benchmarks,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

“Since the last couple of weeks, the Nifty has been vacillating within the boundaries of a small ‘Tri-angle’ pattern. Due to the first couple of day’s action, prices precisely tested both ends of the pattern and eventually on Friday managed to traverse the upper range at 9,940. This ongoing optimism may push the index towards 10,000–10,040,” he said.

Chavan further added that looking at the weekly chart, we continue to mention that the market has slipped into consolidation mode with a short-term perspective and hence, traders should ideally avoid trading aggressively in such moves.

On weekly basis, Nifty closed with the gains of over 1 percent and has also given a consolidation breakout from its three week’s range of 9,750 to 9,944. For the coming week, 9,920–9,850 would be seen as immediate and a crucial support zone for the index.

However, a long black candle made in the second week of the August is still having some concern near 10,080 zones, suggest experts.

On the options front, for the September series maximum Put OI was seen at 9,700 followed by 9,800 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10,000 followed by 10,100 strikes.

Here is a list of top 5 stocks which can give up to 11% returns in the short term:

Analyst: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

ICICI Prudential Life: BUY | Target Rs 469 | Stop Loss Rs 422| Time 14-21 sessions| Returns 6%

We witnessed a good price appreciation in this stock immediately post its inception. However, the counter slipped into a consolidation mode after posting a new high of 505.79 in the month of July.

The stock spent some time around Rs 420–425 as the key short-term moving average (89) provided a rock solid support in the recent correction.

On Friday, we witnessed a good positive traction along with tremendous buying interest in the stock. Considering the ‘u-turn’ in daily ‘RSI-Smoothened’, we expect the stock prices to resume its higher degree uptrend.

Hence, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 469 over the next 14–21 sessions. The stop loss now should be fixed at Rs 422.

GAIL India: BUY | Target Rs 410| Stop Loss Rs 377| Time 14-21 sessions| Returns 6%

This stock has been a laggard since last four months within the ‘Oil & Gas’ space. Recently, we witnessed several attempts to move out of the congestion zone; but, every attempt got sold into.

During the previous session, we could see yet another effort to do so; but this time it is backed by decent volumes and hence, we are expecting the stock to surpass this hurdle soon.

In addition, the placement of momentum oscillators on daily time frame is encouraging, providing credence to this move.

We recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 410 over the next 14–21 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 377.

Hindustan Zinc: BUY| Target Rs 324|Stop Loss Rs 297| Time 5-10 sessions | Returns 7%

Clearly, the metal stocks have been the flavour of this week and in fact, they have been on a roll since last many months — courtesy positive developments in the metal space on the global front.

This stock has now started to show its presence as we saw a decent up move in the scrip and it closed at record highs. On Friday, the stock managed to surpass the psychological barrier of 300, which has been acting as a sturdy wall since last few months.

Looking at the volume activity, we expect the stock to continue enjoying its bull run. Thus, we recommend selling this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 324 over the next 5–10 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 297.

Brokerage: SMC Capital

Havells India: BUY| Target Rs 540| Stop Loss Rs 455| Time 1-2 months| Returns 11%

The stock closed at Rs 488.35 on August 31, 2017. It made a 52-week low at Rs 302.80 on November 21, 2016 and a 52-week high of 526.30 on May 11, 2017.

The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at 445.67. As we can see on the chart, the stock is continuously trading in an uptrend since January 2017 and has registered all time in a short span of time.

It was consolidating in a narrow range for three months and forming “Continuation Triangle” on the weekly chart, which is bullish in nature.

On Thursday, the stock also managed to close on verge of breakout of the pattern; hence, buying may continue for coming days. Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 480-484 levels for the upside target of Rs 530-540 levels with a stop loss below Rs 455.

Muthoot Finance: BUY| Target Rs 530| Stop Loss Rs 440| Time 1-2 months| Returns 11.5%

The stock closed at Rs 476.25 on August 31, 2017. It made a 52-week low at 262 on December 20, 2016 and a 52-week high of 489 on August 8, 2017.

The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently at 393.12. The stock has formed a “Bull Flag” pattern on the weekly chart and also has given the breakout of same during last week.

Further, buying is anticipated from the current level. Moreover, the technical indicators like RSI and MACD also suggest buying the stock. Therefore, one can buy in the range of 465-470 levels for the upside target of Rs 520-530 levels with a stop loss below Rs 440.