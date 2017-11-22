Motilal Oswal upgrades Mindtree to buy, expects revival in revenue growth momentum

Research house Motilal Oswal has upgraded technology firm Mindtree to buy on expectations of revival in revenue growth momentum and margin recovery. It also revised price target of Rs 600 discounts forward earnings by 15x (18 percent upside).

With digital becoming mainstream and top clients seeing stability, the research house expects a revival in revenue growth momentum.

At parallel, margin improvement should be a function of initiatives both at an organic and inorganic level, it said. It believes that the margin recovery could play out sooner, especially if Magnet360 and Bluefin EBITDAs revert to the black.

Motilal Oswal sees Mindtree's margins improving to 14.4 percent by FY19 and potentially by another 110bp to 15.5 percent by FY20, driving 7/8 percent upgrade in earnings estimates for FY19/FY20. Such combination of growth and margin performance warrants a re-rating, it said.

Revenue growth at Mindtree had faltered from its otherwise industry-leading trajectory, courtesy weakness in top clients exacerbating the already existent traditional pressures. Smaller deal sizes in digital restricted its ability to contain headwinds despite it forming a high proportion of revenue.

The stock price closed up 2.26 percent at Rs 518.55 on the BSE.