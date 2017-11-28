Motilal Oswal upgrades IGL, Gujarat Gas to buy as green corridors, BS-VI, new cities to drive growth

Motilal Oswal turned positive on gas companies as it has upgraded Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas to buy, citing likely volume growth on increased emphasis on usage of gas. It has initiated coverage with neutral rating on Mahanagar Gas.

Indraprastha Gas share price touched a record high of Rs 331.60, up 6.2 percent intraday Tuesday while Gujarat Gas rallied as much as 3.6 percent and Mahanagar Gas was up 4 percent.

Motilal Oswal believes that green corridors, intercity travel, inorganic growth through new areas, and residential usage would drive growth of city gas distribution companies (CGDs, going forward.

With the implementation of BS-VI emission norms, economics would be even more against diesel usage and would aid volume growth for IGL, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas, the research house feels.

It said Indian CGDs remain in a sweet spot considering increased emphasis on usage of gas, firm supply of cheaper domestic gas, and penetration of gas in newer geographies driving usage of CNG for intercity travel.

The first wave of volume growth came in when the government granted top priority to city gas distribution companies for allocation of cheaper domestic gas in 2014.

The second wave came with increased emphasis on cutting vehicular pollution through restrictions on diesel vehicles and plying of vehicles with odd/even registration plates on alternate days.

Motilal Oswal said though nuances of the policy on green corridors have not yet been clarified, it believes that as and when these are implemented, a new demand area of 3.2mmscmd (or around 30 percent of total CNG consumption in FY17) will be created.

It feels Bharat Stage VI emission standards would make petrol/CNG vehicles much cheaper than diesel variants.

So far, the growth in CNG volumes has been primarily led by passenger vehicles. The research house believes the next phase of growth would be led more by commercial vehicles.

"Over FY17-22, we expect CNG volumes to grow at a CAGR of over 11 percent for IGL and at a CAGR of 8 percent for Mahanagar Gas," it said.

The government has increased its thrust on penetration of PNG-residential.

Hence, against addition of 2,97,000 connections in FY17, Motilal Oswal expects IGL, Mahanagar and Gujarat Gas to connect 3,75,000 new households in FY18.

The brokerage house feels India’s gas consumption is expected to grow at 10 percent CAGR compared with 8 percent in China and 4 percent in the US over the next three years.

Return on equities of Indian CGDs are 6 percent higher than peers in China and 12 percent higher than peers in the US, it said.

At 12:18 hours IST, the stock price of Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 326.75, up 4.63 percent and Gujarat Gas was up 2.55 percent at Rs 870 while Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 1,129.80, up 2.17 percent on the BSE.

Indraprastha Gas | Rating - Buy | Target Rs 404 | Upside - 29%

Earlier, our belief was that IGL's volume would grow at more than 10 percent for 2-3 years and then taper off, as the market saturates. However, recent regulatory push, addition of new cities, and growing pipeline infrastructure make us believe that IGL’s volume growth is far away from saturation, which we earlier believed would happen in 2-3 years.

We increase our valuation multiple for IGL from 22x to 30x, given the 12 percent+ volume CAGR expected during FY17-22.

We expect 13/11/11 percent volume growth for IGL in FY18/19/20. We expect EBITDA CAGR of 14 percent and EPS CAGR of 14 percent over FY17-20. Valuing the company at 30x average FY19-20 EPS, we arrive at a September 2018 target price of Rs 404, implying an upside of 29 percent. We upgrade the stock to Buy.

Mahanagar Gas | Rating - Neutral | Target Rs 1,219 | Upside - 11%

Unlike IGL, Mahanagar Gas does not enjoy regulatory push with respect to commercial vehicles. Its geographical location also would result in lower potential from intercity travel than for IGL.

We expect 5/6/8 percent volume growth for Mahanagar Gas in FY18/19/20. We expect EBITDA CAGR of 7 percent and EPS CAGR of 7 percent over FY17-20.

Valuing the company at 22.5x (25 percent discount to IGL) average FY19-20 EPS, we arrive at a September 2018 target price of Rs 1,219, implying an upside of 11 percent. We initiate coverage

with a neutral recommendation.

Gujarat Gas | Rating - Buy | Target Rs 1,011 | Upside - 19%

We expect 14/13/12 percent volume growth for Gujarat Gas in FY18/19/20. EBITDA would grow at a CAGR of 20 percent and EPS at a CAGR of 40 percent over FY17-20.

Higher exposure to the industrial segment and competition from cheaper alternatives results in high volatility in both volumes and EBITDA/scm. However, potential is high – Morbi alone, where the company sells around 2.7mmscmd, presents an opportunity for around 6mmscmd.

We have already seen judiciary-led activism against polluting fuels in the National Capital Region (NCR). Any focus on pollution in Gujarat would result in sharp volume growth.

We raise Gujarat Gas' P/E multiple from 15x to 27x, 10 percent discount to Indraprastha Gas and upgrade the stock to Buy, with a target price of Rs 1,011 (revised from Rs 721).