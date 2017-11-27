App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motherson Sumi gains 3% post upbeat brokerage view

They were reacting to the company’s recently-concluded analysts’ meet where the company also gave out its topline guidance as well.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Motherson Sumi gained around 3 percent intraday as investors reacted to positive brokerage views.

They were reacting to the company’s recently-concluded analysts’ meet where the company also gave out its topline guidance as well.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 400

CLSA said that the management reiterated its FY20 topline guidance. It also continues to like its long-term growth story. The brokerage is also concerned about weakening auto demand in Europe.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 442

Nomura said that it is convinced about the company’s ability to sustain strong growth momentum. The focus on RoCE and value addition will drive growth. It expects 38 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-20.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 350

The brokerage said that SMP is gaining share & reaching end of its capex phase. Further, it said that both SMP & SMR managed to improve market share.

At 12:16 hrs Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 354.45, up Rs 8.70, or 2.52 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 354.90 and an intraday low of Rs 347.25.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.