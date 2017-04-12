Morgan Stanley sells 1 crore shares of JM Financial

On April 11, 2017 Baron International Growth Fund bought 99,74,916 shares of JM Financial at Rs 98.55 on the NSE.

However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 1,00,00,000 shares at Rs 98.55.

On Tuesday, JM Financial ended at Rs 102, up Rs 3.45, or 3.50 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 106.90.