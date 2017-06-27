Morgan Stanley remains constructive on aluminium stocks; prefers Vedanta

Moneycontrol News

Giving its view on aluminium stocks, Morgan Stanley on Tuesday said that it prefers, among the materials pack, Vedanta over Hindalco.

On aluminium stocks, it said that the Street is not fully incorporating strength in global aluminium price to levels that we believe are sustainable.

“Our overweight rating on Vedanta factors robust volume growth in key commodities as new capacities ramp up, stable / improving price outlooks for key commodities, and a strong balance sheet with net debt/EBITDA at 0.7x (F18),” its report added.

Meanwhile, on Hindalco, it said that the positive outlook factored in improved free cash flow driven by price-led upstream EBITDA growth and stable downstream earnings and management’s focus on deleveraging.

Why does it prefer Vedanta over Hindalco? “Our greater upside and preference for Vedanta reflects higher volume growth of 12% and 27% CAGR (F17-19) seen for zinc and aluminum, respectively, vs. flat volumes seen for Hindalco in both domestic and international business,” the research firm wrote in its report.

Further, its estimates for both companies factor in the higher aluminum price outlook. This is partly offset for Vedanta from lower aluminum volumes due to plant outage, and earnings tweaks in other businesses, it added.

Among key risks it said that weaker-than-expected commodity prices, lower-than-expected volume growth and higher-than-expected capex that would delay any potential deleveraging.

At 11:27 hrs, Vedanta was quoting at Rs 235.50, down Rs 1.20, or 0.51 percent on the BSE. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 186.75, down Rs 2.05, or 1.09 percent.