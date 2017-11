On November 17, 2017 Morgan Stanley (France) S.A.S. bought 29,18,400 shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) at Rs 64.26 on the NSE.

On Friday, Housing Development and Infrastructure ended at Rs 63.95, up Rs 4.20, or 7.03 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 101.80 and 52-week low Rs 47.00 on 16 May, 2017 and 09 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.18 percent below its 52-week high and 36.06 percent above its 52-week low.