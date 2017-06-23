App
Jun 23, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley buys 13.18 lakh shares of Persistent Systems

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc bought 6,59,575 shares of Persistent Systems at Rs 676.66 and Morgan Stanley Invest Fds Indian EQ Fund bought 6,58,852 shares at Rs 676.66 on the NSE.

On June 22, 2017 FIL Investments Mauritius sold 12,06,186 shares of Persistent Systems at Rs 676.63 on the NSE.

However, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc bought 6,59,575 shares at Rs 676.66 and Morgan Stanley Invest Fds Indian EQ Fund bought 6,58,852 shares at Rs 676.66 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Persistent Systems ended at Rs 656.70, down Rs 25.20, or 3.70 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 719.75 and 52-week low Rs 559 on 24 June, 2016 and 11 April, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Persistent Systems

