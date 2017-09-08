App
Sep 08, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley buys 1 crore shares of Equitas Holdings

On September 7, 2017 Cinnamon Capital sold 1,39,34,858 shares of Equitas Holdings at Rs 172 on the NSE and sold 26,00,000 shares at Rs 172.01 on the BSE.

However, Morgan Stanley (France) S.A. bought 1,03,11,881 shares at Rs 172.

On Thursday, Equitas Holdings ended at Rs 173.50, down Rs 5.65, or 3.15 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 189.90 and 52-week low Rs 138.35 on 23 September, 2016 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.

