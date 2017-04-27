App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley Asia sells 45 lakh shares of JM Financial

On April 26, 2017 Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 45,00,000 shares of JM Financial.

On April 26, 2017 Baron International Growth Fund bought 45,00,000 shares of JM Financial at Rs 114.80 on the NSE.

However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 45,00,000 shares at Rs 114.80.

On Wednesday, JM Financial ended at Rs 115.55, up Rs 0.75, or 0.65 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 120.40.

