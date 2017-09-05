Monsoon & festive season to boost auto sector even as GST blues fade

Moneycontrol Research

Auto majors have started coming out of regulatory headwinds that they faced over last few quarters. Most companies have reported a strong set of sales numbers for the month ending August 2017 compared to the same month last year.

The August numbers showed three interesting trends: Commercial vehicles (CV) witnessed strong growth on the back of good monsoon and increased production of BSIV compliant vehicles; early signs of revival in three-wheeler sales following government’s decision to end the permit raj and a pick-up in exports on the back of improving global climate.

We believe that GST-led disruptions are largely behind us and a normal monsoon and the festive season would continue to act as catalysts for growth for in the near future.

Commercial Vehicles (CV) – continued demand picked up

The month saw overall demand pickup in the CV segment.

M&M posted healthy growth thanks largely to a good monsoon and rural penetration of the company. Ashok Leyland surprised us with its numbers, indicating the strong acceptance of its new iEGR technology.

Tata Motors wasn't far behind as it also logged good growth figures due to growing demand across segments led by increased production of BSIV compliant vehicles. M&HCV (Medium and Heavy CVs) witnessed a strong pick-up in demand on the back of acceptance of SCR technology. Additionally, the SCV (small CV) cargo and pickup segments continued the growth momentum helped by new product launches in the XL range of Tata Ace and Tata Xenon Yodha pickup.

Eicher Volvo also witnessed a healthy growth of 9 percent (YoY) in the month.

Cars Segment – leader continued to post strong numbers

Maruti, the leader in the cars segment, continued to post a very strong set of numbers. The domestic volume growth was led by growth in both PV (passenger vehicles) and UV (utility vehicles) segments. Tata Motors also witnessed a healthy growth in UV segment due to strong demand of Tata HEXA. For M&M, however, the struggle continued with the company posting a meager growth of 6 percent (YoY) in the PV segment.

Two-wheeler (2W) segment: Hero and Eicher maintain their edge

In two-wheeler space, Hero, a formidable player in 100/110cc bikes and Eicher, a leader in 150cc plus bikes, posted strong growth in sales volume. For Eicher, bikes under 350cc witnessed a growth of 28.6 percent. However, sales of bikes above 350cc witnessed a significant fall of 30.4 percent, thereby continuing to confirm our hypothesis about the subtle change in customer’s preference towards 150cc-350cc segment. TVS also posted a healthy growth of 15.5 percent in 2W segment primarily led by the growth in scooters.

Three-wheelers (3W): nascent signs of revival

The three-wheeler space has started showing signs of improvement with all companies except M&M posting healthy growth. TVS witnessed a strong growth followed by Bajaj. The end of the “Raj Permit” in Maharashtra and 10,000 new permits in Delhi should boost overall three-wheeler volumes in the domestic market, going forward.

Tractors: Gains from a good monsoon

Both the players, Escorts and M&M, continue to post healthy growth in tractor sales, primarily driven by a normal monsoon and rural penetration of these companies. The management of M&M expects that good rains are expected to boost the rural income leading to a uptick in tractor demand in the upcoming festive season.

Exports: early signs of improvement

Auto companies had been struggling in the export markets for a while now. If August numbers are any indication, the road ahead appears to be smoother. TVS yet again witnessed a healthy growth in its exports followed by Eicher Motors. Escorts continued to maintain its growth in the exports market.

The company, which surprised us was Bajaj Auto. It posted a growth of 7.5 percent in its exports on the back of stabilizing currency and retail sales in Nigeria. The management also mentioned that geographies like Philippines, Latin America, Egypt, East Africa, and Nepal have stabilised.

Tata Motors and M&M continue to face pressure on foreign roads.